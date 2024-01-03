Elderly driver charged crashing into building and vehicle in downtown Napanee

Officers of the Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they have charged an elderly motorist with careless driving after hitting a vehicle and building in downtown Napanee.

OPP explained that on January 2nd, 2024, shortly after noon, L&A officers were called to a motor vehicle collision on Dundas Street East in Napanee. When police arrived the Napanee Fire Department was on scene.

The vehicle, being driven by an 87-year-old woman, had collided with another parked vehicle and a building. OPP says there were no injuries to the lone female driver. The driver was backing into a parking spot and accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes. Dundas Street East was closed between John Street and Centre Street while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

As a result of the investigation, the 87-year-old woman from Odessa, who was behind the wheel, was charged with careless driving. Police say the road was opened back up a short time later once emergency crews cleared the scene.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray