Exercise caution near bodies of water, examine ice carefully says OPP

With winter weather here to stay, many people are looking to enjoy the outdoor activities that come with the colder weather. The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they want everyone to be as safe as possible when out enjoying activities on the ice. They say, just because the rivers and lakes are frozen over that it does not mean they are safe to travel on.

With the recent unfortunate incident in the City of Ottawa, which saw the death of two teens after falling through ice on a body of water, the local OPP says they would like to remind everyone to use caution. Telling residents to assess the ice and its quality before venturing out onto a frozen lake or river in Ontario. They say temperature changes or a fresh snowfall can contribute to concealing thin ice.

OPP says often it may be up to a person's own discretion when trying to determine ice safety, they say to follow these important tips first. Adding that people may think that the first thing to do is measure the thickness of the ice, but there are actually two key steps before that.

Three main steps are as follows:

1. Complete a visual inspection

2. Note the colour of the ice

3. Measure the thickness of the ice

Police also provide factors to consider for ice safety. They say before selecting a body of water, remember ice safety depends on many things, including:

- Size of the body of water

- Movement of the water, including currents and tides

- Current temperatures / recent and upcoming temperature fluctuations

- Fluctuations in water levels

- Chemical composition of the water

- Depth of the water under the ice

For each of the three steps, OPP has provided additional details.

1. Visual Inspection:

- Cracks, breaks or holes in the ice

- Water on top of the ice

- Water flowing onto the ice

- Ice that is soft or mushy

- Flowing springs in spring-fed ponds and lakes

- Ice that appears to have thawed and refrozen

- Snow on the ice, snow can warm up the ice as it acts like an insulator

2. Ice Colour:

- Dull grey is a sure sign of unsafe ice. This grey colour means the ice is unsafe and that water is present. This ice will not support much weight. Grey is very common in the spring and in faster-moving water all winter long.

- White opaque ice or snow ice is only half as strong as blue ice. It is formed by wet snow freezing on the top of existing ice. It can be very dangerous if this ice has formed on top of ice that is not completely frozen. When this forms, it takes even longer for the lower-level ice to solidify. This type of ice can cover up danger and has caught even seasoned anglers off guard.

- Blue ice is clear and strong and the safest ice of all. The colour of ice deepens with increasing thickness because water is naturally turquoise blue. It forms when the temperature drops below minus 8 degrees Celsius.

3. Ice Measurement:

The final step is ice measurement, and OPP says this must always be done. They urge people to not test alone. Those testing can chip the ice with an axe or hatchet to create a small hole in the ice or use an ice auger or spud bar. Then measure the thickness of the ice. Continue to check the ice thickness while moving around the lake.

The Canadian Red Cross recommends that ice should be at least 15 cm (6 inches) thick to carry a single person, but if you are heading out with a group of friends for skating or a game of shinny, ensure it is 20 centimetres (8 inches). Ice thickness for a sled or snowmobile is a minimum of 25 centimetres (10 inches). OPP says to always keep in mind when moving around the ice that thickness does vary, so check the depth of the ice often.

For driving on the ice, the minimum of 30 centimetres (12 inches) or more for a light vehicle, according to the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources. Police also urge people to remember this is 30 centimetres of blue ice, so double that thickness if the ice is white or opaque.

OPP concludes by saying everyone should ensure they have told someone where they are planning to go and a return time. Wear appropriate clothing and bring proper equipment for safety and comfort.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray



