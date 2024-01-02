Family dispute in Brockville turns physical, assault charge laid

Brockville Police Service has released information on a family dispute that led to an arrest and charges being laid.

Police explain that on December 21st, 2023, at about 9:30 p.m., police received a report of a physical altercation at a residence in the area of Cambridge Cresent. Investigation revealed that a 35-year-old, male, became upset at his mother for questioning him about household duties and his substance abuse.

Officers say that as the male subject became more agitated, he eventually rushed at his mother and forced her out of his room using a football-style push. The victim then fell and received injuries that are considered non-life-threatening.

As a result, the male was arrested and charged with assault. He was later released on conditions with a future court date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray