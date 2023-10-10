Fatal ATV collision under investigation in Marmora and Lake

Members of the Central Hastings Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal collision involving an ATV.

Police say this occurred on October 5th, 2023 around 3:00 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision involving an ATV on Cordova Road. Officers say they attended the scene alongside the Hastings Quinte Paramedic Service and the Marmora and Lake Fire Department to the single ATV that had left the roadway.

The 66-year-old from Marmora and Lake who was behind the wheel was pronounced deceased as a result of the crash. OPP says with the assistance of technical collision investigators and a collision reconstructionist, the investigation remains ongoing.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray