Fatal residential fire under investigation at Quinte West, Ont.
The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Ontario Fire Marshal's Office say they are investigating after an individual was located deceased following a residential fire.
Officers and the Quinte West Fire and Emergency Services explain that they responded shortly before 1:00 p.m. on February 22nd, 2024, to the residence on Heron Lane in Kenron Estates.
Firefighters say they located one individual inside and attempted life-saving measures. The 60-year-old male, who lived in the residence, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Hastings County Paramedics. OPP says a post-mortem examination is being conducted.
Police say the investigation is continuing, with assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit, and in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Centre of Forensic Sciences.
Anyone with information and/or video regarding this incident is requested to contact the Quinte West OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
