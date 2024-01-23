Fatal two-vehicle collision on Hwy.2 under investigation in Quinte West

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says they are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 2.

OPP says on January 20th, 2024, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Officers with Quinte West OPP, Quinte West Firefighters and Hastings-Quinte Paramedic Services responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 2, just west of Boulton Road in Quinte West.

The driver of a sedan, an 80-year-old man from Brighton, was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The other driver, a 40-year-old man from Quinte West, who had been driving a pick-up, was transported to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

No additional information has been made available at this time as the investigation continues.



With files by CFRA's Connor Ray