Fatal two-vehicle crash on Hwy.60 in Algonquin Provincial Park

Members of the Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they responded to a fatal motor vehicle collision involving two drivers on Highway 60.

OPP says on December 8th, 2023, around 3:50 p.m., the District of Nipissing Paramedic Services and the Township of South Algonquin Fire Department responded alongside OPP to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 60 near the Hemlock Bluff hiking trail in Algonquin Provincial Park. They say the two vehicles involved were a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle.

The highway remained closed while OPP Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) members investigated the scene. OPP explained the investigation revealed the tractor-trailer was travelling west bound and the passenger vehicle was travelling east bound when the two vehicles collided. The driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

OPP has identified the deceased as a 57-year-old from Mississauga. Police say no charges have been laid in relation to the crash.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray