Food and toy drive hosted by Renfrew Paramedics at Pembroke Walmart this weekend

Paramedics from Renfrew County are hosting food and toy drives in the community this holiday season. Their first event took place on December 2nd at the Walmart in Renfrew, which was a success in gathering festive supplies.

This weekend, on Sunday, December 10th, the Renfrew Paramedics will host their second and final food and toy drive at the Walmart in Pembroke. Paramedics will be at 1108 Pembroke Street East from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Paramedics say they will be on-site collecting monetary donations, new unwrapped toys, and non-perishable food items in support of the following locations:

- Renfrew and District Food Bank

- Kiwanis Club of Pembroke Food and Toy Drive

- St. Joseph's Food Bank

- Petawawa Pantry Food Bank

Over the past 12 years, the County of Renfrew Paramedic Service has collected more than $28,000 in monetary donations, approximately 7,000 food items and 4,000 toys to help families across Renfrew County have a brighter holiday season.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray