Four arrested and drugs seized during OPP RIDE stop in Whitewater Region

Police say four individuals are facing charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) after a vehicle was stopped as a result of a RIDE Program on Beachburg Road in Whitewater Region.

This took place on November 2nd, 2023 around 11:20 p.m. when officers from the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) encountered the vehicle and four occupants. Officers say the driver was found to have a suspended license and drugs were seized during the investigation.

As a result of this incident, all four individuals were arrested and charged. A 36-year-old from Pembroke, Shawn Wiliam Bolger was charged with the following offences:

- Possession of a schedule I substance - fentanyl

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - fentanyl

- Possession of a schedule I substance - methamphetamine

- Possession of a schedule I substance - cocaine

- Driving while under suspension

While another person in the car, 44-year-old Stephanie Martin from Ottawa is facing the following charges:

- Possession of a schedule I substance - methamphetamine

- Possession of a schedule I substance - cocaine

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

- Failure to comply with probation

Additionally, 67-year-old, Stephen Kelly Stalkie from Laurentian Valley Township was charged with the following offences:

- Possession of a schedule I substance - cocaine

- Possession of a schedule I substance - methamphetamine

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

- Failure to comply with an undertaking

Finally, the fourth person in the car, 66-year-old Renfrew resident, 66-year-old Desmond Allen Warren was also charged with a number of offences:

- Possession of a schedule I substance - methamphetamine

- Possession of a schedule I substance - cocaine

- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine

- Obstructing a Peace officer

- Failure to comply with a release order - four counts

- Possession of unmarked cigarettes

Three of the vehicle's occupants were released and are scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on December 12th, 2023. While one person in the car, Desmon Allen Warren was held for a bail hearing and remains in custody until their next appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on November 8th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray