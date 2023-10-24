Frontenac Secondary School hosting OFSAA 2024 Curling Championship in Kingston

Frontenac Secondary School says they are thrilled to announce it has been chosen as host for the prestigious Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSAA) 2024 Curling Championship. The event is scheduled to take place from March 19th to 23rd, 2024, and will see 18 boys teams and 18 girls teams from across the province compete for the coveted OFSAA title.

The OFSAA 2024 Curling Championship is a highly anticipated event in the school sports calendar, and Frontenac Secondary School says they are honoured to be entrusted with hosting this prestigious tournament. The championship will not only showcase the incredible talent of young curlers but also foster sportsmanship and camaraderie among student-athletes.

Frontenac Secondary School will collaborate with the four Greater Kingston Curling Clubs, Cataraqui Golf and Country Club, Royal Kingston Curling Club, Napanee & District Curling Club, and Gananoque Curling Club. They will all work together to host the draws, making this a true community effort. These clubs, known for their outstanding facilities and passion for curling, will ensure that the athletes have an exceptional experience throughout the competition.

The main host site for the OFSAA 2024 Curling Championship will be the illustrious Cataraqui Golf and Country Club. Organizers say Cataraqui's reputation for hosting sporting events of this calibre makes it an ideal venue to witness these young athletes compete at their best.

In addition to hosting OFSAA Curling, Cataraqui Golf and Country Club will also be the home of Kingston Area Secondary Schools Athletic Association (KASSAA) curling this year. Cataraqui is a notable supporter of youth curling in Kingston and welcomes this opportunity to ensure high school curling continues to flourish in the city.

Organizers say throughout the five-day event, spectators can expect to witness thrilling matches, incredible displays of skill, and the true spirit of sportsmanship as these student-athletes give their all on the ice. The OFSAA 2024 Curling Championship aims to be an event filled with excitement and memorable moments for both players and fans alike.

"Frontenac Secondary School is incredibly excited and honoured to host the OFSAA 2024 Curling Championship. This event represents an extraordinary opportunity for students to showcase their talent on a grand stage and foster a sense of pride in their school communities," said Sarah Depew, OFSAA 2024 Convenor and Teacher at Frontenac Secondary School.

The OFSAA Curling 2024 Host Committee is actively seeking sponsors and volunteers to help support the event. They say community support will be instrumental in creating an unforgettable experience for all involved.

For more information about the OFSAA 2024 Curling Championship and for sponsorship or volunteer inquiries, please contact the Host Committee.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray