George E. Smith Memorial Fire Truck Pull raises funds for accessible programs at YMCA

With the efforts of Ian McFall, event chair, the Hudson Family, Burnbrae Farms Staff and a host of sponsors and donors, this year's George E. Smith Memorial Fire Truck Pull crossed the finish line raising to date $86,000. Organizers say they have extended the donation window until the close of the month to try to achieve the goal of $110,000 to help increase access to healthy programs at the YMCA of Eastern Ontario.

"We are humbled by the support we have received from the community and especially from Ian McFall, who personally spearheaded this campaign," said Rob Adams, CEO, YMCA of Eastern Ontario. "Starting nine years ago with one and a half teams, Ian has been with us every step of the way. This year we had 25 teams and gained support and sponsors from across the region we serve, a great indication of the impact of the event and our programs."

Funds raised go to the YMCA's Financial Assistance Program, which provides subsidies to individuals and families who would not otherwise be able to access the Y's healthy programs, safe spaces and positive social connections.

"We never turn someone away due to financial hardship," said Adams. "With this level of community involvement, we ensure that everyone who wants to access healthy programs is able to. This year, we have provided subsidies to one in three children to help them attend summer camp and to more than one in five adults or families to support them in improving their physical and mental well-being."

The top three teams came in with the following times:

1. Newterra 30.05

2. EKFD 31.01

3. Kriska Bulldogs 31.09

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray