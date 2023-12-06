Enterprise Renfrew County has announced the autumn Starter Company Plus program has been completed with nine award recipients. Starter Company Plus is an intensive training program which guides entrepreneurs through the development of a full business plan and cash flow projections over three months of training. Organizers said that all program participants demonstrated diligence in fulfilling program requirements, commitment, and passion for their businesses, which contributes positively to the economic landscape in the County of Renfrew.

Award recipients are as follows: Jo-anne Caldwell of Rivers and Valley Coffee Company (Haley Station), Terri-Lee Cameron of TLC Fitness & More (Renfrew), Sarah Jellen Aadoson of Snapdragon Glass (Arnprior), Michelle Jozwiak of The Wizard of Pawz (Renfrew), Kiranraj Kamath of Indian Curry Pot (Arnprior), Krisanne Mascarenhas of Ottawa Valley Sport & Spine (Deep River), Laurence Roy of Arnprior Pelvic & Pediatric Physiotherapy (Arnprior), Amanda Sage of Deep Roots Nature & Nursery School (Deep River) and Derek Weidhaas of White Pine Bison (Pembroke).

Mr. Weidhaas notes the Starter Company Plus Program has played a crucial role in White Pine Bison's growth. "The program has equipped us with the essential skills to develop a comprehensive business plan, create accurate cash flow projections, and formulate sales strategies while offering ongoing support and professional guidance. This knowledge and guidance are invaluable as we transition into the next phase of our farm operation. We will forever be grateful. Thank you, Starter Company Plus!" the owner of White Pine Bison says.

Small Business Advisor Heather Inwood-Montrose commends all program participants for their efforts. "Starter Company Plus asks participants to dive deep into building their business model to develop a solid foundation for operations and understanding of their financials," she says.

Starter Company Plus is funded by the Province of Ontario and the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation, and Trade. The next available intake for Starter Company Plus will be spring of 2024 with information sessions held in April. Interested participants must attend one info session to obtain an application form. For more information, including program guidelines and to join the contact list to receive an invitation to an information session, visit www.enterpriserenfrewcounty.com/starter-company-plus.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray