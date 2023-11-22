Grenville County OPP step-up enforcement joining festive R.I.D.E campaign

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a top priority of their work is to keep Ontario roads safe from impaired drivers. OPP is making it a particular focus during the Festive R.I.D.E (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign which runs until January 1st, 2024.

Locally, the Grenville County Detachment of the OPP will be taking part in this campaign aimed at taking alcohol and drug-impaired drivers off local roads.

Police will be highly visible throughout this campaign, and OPP says motorists should expect to see R.I.D.E. programs in their communities. Citizens are reminded to do their part during the campaign by never driving after consuming alcohol or drugs, and never letting anyone else drive if they know or suspect that they have consumed alcohol or drugs.

Grenville County Staff Sergeant Jones calls on local residents saying "Let's make this holiday season merry and safe for everyone! Remember to celebrate responsibly and plan for a safe ride home."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

