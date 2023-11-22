Grenville County OPP step-up enforcement joining festive R.I.D.E campaign
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a top priority of their work is to keep Ontario roads safe from impaired drivers. OPP is making it a particular focus during the Festive R.I.D.E (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) campaign which runs until January 1st, 2024.
Locally, the Grenville County Detachment of the OPP will be taking part in this campaign aimed at taking alcohol and drug-impaired drivers off local roads.
Police will be highly visible throughout this campaign, and OPP says motorists should expect to see R.I.D.E. programs in their communities. Citizens are reminded to do their part during the campaign by never driving after consuming alcohol or drugs, and never letting anyone else drive if they know or suspect that they have consumed alcohol or drugs.
Grenville County Staff Sergeant Jones calls on local residents saying "Let's make this holiday season merry and safe for everyone! Remember to celebrate responsibly and plan for a safe ride home."
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Peter Emon sole nominee for 2024 Renfrew County WardenA sole nomination is in for the role of Renfrew County Warden in 2024. Peter Emon is expected to be affirmed on December 12th, 2023 during the Inaugural Session. This will be Warden Emon's second consecutive year in the role.
Criminal charge laid for threats following domestic incident in Killaloe, Ont.A 23-year-old from Golden Lake has been arrested and charged after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a threat incident at a residence in the Township of Killaloe Hagarty and Richards.
"Christmas Angels" program launches in Pembroke areaFor the 27th year, the Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are running their Christmas Angel Program with each "Angel" representing a community member in need.
St. Lawrence College joins calls to end provincial tuition freeze24 Ontario colleges are joining together to call for an end to the province's tuition freeze, as well as a five percent tuition increase. St. Lawrence College is part of the schools calling for this change.
Language Express moving locations to Health Unit buildingThe "Language Express" program in Brockville will be temporarily stopped from December 8th to 18th as the team changes locations to the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit building at 458 Laurier Boulevard.
Kingston resident facing several charges after series of Intimate Partner Violence incidentsA 31-year-old from Kingston is facing several charges, including two counts of assault and uttering threats to cause bodily harm after Kingston Police were made aware of multiple instances of intimate partner violence.
Police warn public of digital dangers from fake LinkedIn job offersMembers of the public are being informed of a digital danger involving cybercriminals sharing fake job postings in an effort to spread malware and collect private information.
Auto thefts taking place across the province, OPP give tips to prevent similar incidentsWith stolen vehicles continuing to be a frequently reported occurrence to the Ontario Provincial Police, they are offering tips to local residents, reminding everyone to do their part to help prevent auto thefts.
O'Brien St. road closure extended for infrastructure worksInfrastructure works on O'Brien Street have extended the length of the road closure between Melton Street and Bell Street. The work will continue there until November 30th, 2023. Detours should already be in place.