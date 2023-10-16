Groundbreaking transportation strategy boosts marine economic growth in Ontario

The Ontario Marine Council is congratulating the Government of Ontario for launching The Future of the Great Lakes Economy: Ontario's Marine Transportation Strategy. Officials explain that the strategy was developed through unprecedented engagement between industry (via the Ontario Marine Council) and political leaders, with the goal of identifying, prioritizing, and planning for opportunities to enhance the province's position as a destination, a gateway to North America's industrial heartland, and a vital link in the global supply chain.

"By developing this strategy in close collaboration with our industry, the Government of Ontario has demonstrated an unprecedented commitment to fostering economic development, strengthening supply chains, supporting jobs, and advancing greater sustainability in the transportation sector," noted Steve Salmons, President and CEO of the Windsor Port Authority and Chair of the Ontario Marine Council. "I want to thank the Ford Government, Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria and his predecessor Minister Caroline Mulroney, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Transportation Hardeep Singh Grewal, and staff in the Ministry of Transportation for their dedication to this vital initiative."

Those who developed this strategy say it was informed by months of comprehensive consultations with industry and stakeholders that culminated in a first-of-its-kind "Marine Day at Queens Park" event. The Government of Ontario also dedicated a section in the 2023 Provincial Budget to advancing marine shipping priorities, titled Supporting Ontario's Emerging Marine Transportation Industry, as part of preparing for the launch of the strategy.

"This is a great and historic day for the province of Ontario and the Marine Shipping industry, as this strategy will serve to strengthen the foundation of the province's economic strength," said Maguessa Morel-Laforce, Executive Director of the Ontario Marine Council. "The work of implementing the strategy now begins, and the Ontario Marine Council will be there to support that work under the guidance of a multi-year strategic plan that we will be announcing soon. I look forward to continued partnership with the Government of Ontario that creates benefits for Ontarians, as well as businesses and consumers throughout North America."

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

