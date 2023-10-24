Halloween fun and trick-or-treating in Downtown Pembroke this weekend

The Pembroke Business Improvement Area (PBIA), will be hosting their annual Downtown Pumpkin Treats on Saturday, October 28th, 2023. From 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., children will be trick-or-treating at participating downtown businesses. As well as participating in other Halloween-themed activities.

The Pembroke BIA is asking drivers to use extra care and caution when they are travelling to and thru Downtown during the event. There will be an increase in pedestrian traffic during the event, last year there was an estimated attendance of over 2,000 people. Additionally, all businesses remain open during the event and will be happy to serve those in the area.

The full list of activities include:

- Trick-or-Treating at participating businesses, marked with black and orange balloons.

- Haunted House at Lasso Live, 163 Pembroke Street West.

- Pumpkin Craft in Shamrock Park, sponsored by the City of Pembroke

- Free Coffee and Hot Chocolate sponsored by Ecole Equinoxe.

The Haunted House, will be open from 11: a.m. to 12:00 p.m. will be for younger kids. From 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. will be for older kids and those looking for a good scare. Admission is a Non-Perishable food item.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

