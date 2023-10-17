Halloween safety tips for kids and families this spooky season

As Halloween fast approaches, many are gearing up for a howling good time. However, before the tricks and treats commence, it's essential to remember that safety should be a top priority for families and kids alike.

Prepared by Dr. Anne Wormsbecker, Chief of Pediatrics at St. Joe's. A number of top Halloween safety tips have been prepared to keep kids and families safe while enjoying Halloween night:

Safety first. Make sure costumes fit snuggly to avoid tripping hazards on the quest for candy. And ensure costumes are flame-resistant.

Deck out costumes and treat bags with reflective tape or accessories.

Grab a flashlight, or even better, some glow sticks to light the way. Stay on the sidewalks and use crosswalks when crossing streets.

Keep an eye on young trick-or-treaters. Kids under 12 should have a responsible adult by their side.

Check candy cautiously. Examine all treats for tricks, allergens, or surprises before eating them.

Stay hydrated by bringing water along.

Make sure kids have identification with contact information just in case they wander.

If wearing masks, ensure they have proper ventilation and good visibility.

Remind kids to only visit well-lit houses and to skip houses that look spooky or unsafe.

Be prepared for unpredictable weather. Bring umbrellas for rainy nights and dress warmly for chilly ones.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray