Halloween safety tips for kids and families this spooky season
As Halloween fast approaches, many are gearing up for a howling good time. However, before the tricks and treats commence, it's essential to remember that safety should be a top priority for families and kids alike.
Prepared by Dr. Anne Wormsbecker, Chief of Pediatrics at St. Joe's. A number of top Halloween safety tips have been prepared to keep kids and families safe while enjoying Halloween night:
Safety first. Make sure costumes fit snuggly to avoid tripping hazards on the quest for candy. And ensure costumes are flame-resistant.
Deck out costumes and treat bags with reflective tape or accessories.
Grab a flashlight, or even better, some glow sticks to light the way. Stay on the sidewalks and use crosswalks when crossing streets.
Keep an eye on young trick-or-treaters. Kids under 12 should have a responsible adult by their side.
Check candy cautiously. Examine all treats for tricks, allergens, or surprises before eating them.
Stay hydrated by bringing water along.
Make sure kids have identification with contact information just in case they wander.
If wearing masks, ensure they have proper ventilation and good visibility.
Remind kids to only visit well-lit houses and to skip houses that look spooky or unsafe.
Be prepared for unpredictable weather. Bring umbrellas for rainy nights and dress warmly for chilly ones.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
15-year-old charged as OPP investigate threatening incident at local High SchoolOfficers from the Killaloe OPP and UOV OPP responded to a high school in Admaston-Bromley Township on reports of a threatening incident, possibly involving an edged weapon, between students. As a result, a 15-year-old was charged.
Kinsmen pool closed for estimated 10 weeks due to pool pump failureA pool pump failure has closed the Kinsmen Pool in the City of Pembroke. The estimated closure time is around 10 weeks, as the Parks and Recreation Department says they are struggling with multiple supply chain issues.
Motorist facing 7 charges as OPP respond to driving complaints on local roadsA 30-year-old from Oshawa is facing several charges in relation to an impaired driving incident in Whitewater Region. The driver was found to be in possession of alcohol and drugs when pulled over by OPP.
Nominations open for "Y's 2023 Peace Medal" through YMCA of Eastern OntarioLocal residents are being called to nominate someone for the Y's 2023 Peace Medal. This annual event celebrates acts of peace by recognizing individuals and groups who, demonstrate a commitment to building peace within their community.
Marine shipping sector bolstered on Great Lake and St.Lawrence Seaway with new strategyA new provincial strategy from the Government of Ontario bolstering the shipping sector, titled "The Future of the Great Lakes Economy: Ontario's Marine Transportation Strategy".
Charges laid following extensive investigation into fatal collision on Highway 401A 31-year-old from Sudbury is facing several charges following an extensive investigation into a fatal collision on Highway 401 from July 2023.
City of Pembroke warns of false telephone water survey circulatingResidents in the City of Pembroke as well as the Township of Laurentian Valley are reporting that salespeople are calling asking questions regarding the quality of their tap water. The City says they are conducting no such survey.
Renfrew County Health Unit issued overdose alert amid spikeRenfrew Paramedic Service and the Upper Ottawa Valley Ontario Provincial Police are reporting an increase in overdose calls and suspected overdose-related deaths. In response, The Renfrew County and District Health Unit has issued an overdose alert.
Man arrested following domestic dispute turned physical in Brockville, Ont.A 36-year-old man is facing charges of assault and failing to comply with probation after Brockville Police officers responded to a domestic dispute that turned physical at a residence on Buell Street.