Health Unit delays opening of new Kemptville location

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit says the new delivery site at the Kemptville Campus has experienced a delay in the renovations meaning it will not be able to open to the public on November 29th as originally promoted. Officials say an opening date will be announced when it is confirmed.

The Health Unit says they will continue to reduce disruption of services as much as possible. They offer a list of where to temporarily access Public Health Services in Kemptville and area:

- Sexual Health Clinics: Call for an appointment at 1-800-660-5853.

- Immunization Clinics: Use online booking or call 1-800-660-5853.

- Infant Feeding Clinics: Call 1-800-660-5853 x2467 to arrange Infant Feeding appointments. https://healthunit.org/clinics-classes/infant-feeding-clinic/

- Preschool Speech and Language Services: Contact a Speech Language Pathologist or Communications Disorders Assistant, or call 1-888-503-8885.

In some of these cases, the Health Unit says some clients may be seen virtually or at other locations. In-person visits in Kemptville will resume when the opening date is announced.

For a listing of all public health services, please visit www.healthunit.org or call 613-258-5941 or 1-800-660-5853. Important public health updates are also available by connecting with @LGLHealthunit on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and @lglhealthunit.z on Instagram.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

