Health Unit suggests caring for mental health over holiday season

The holiday season is here, but the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit warns that with it, can come all sorts of emotions regardless of the age one might be. They say that everyone wants picture-perfect moments to post on social media and many may watch the hallmark movies of love and family that are hard to miss this time of year. Health Officials say that it is easy to get caught up in the comparison trap and feel stressed about the holidays.

The Health Unit says those snapshot moments in time that are posted to one's social media account or the Hollywood Christmas movies are not most people's reality. They are offering some tips to help people take care of their mental health over this holiday season regardless of age:

1. Manage expectations

"Try to be honest about what is realistic. This can include finances, the type of gifts you give, and what your time spent with family ought to look like. Sometimes creating a list of what you can control helps to manage your expectations. The holidays do not have to be perfect to have fun."

2. Set boundaries

"Find a balance and be willing to say 'no'. Just because you have a free evening does not mean it has to be filled with family, friends, or events. Sometimes a little 'you' time helps you better enjoy time spent with family or other holiday events. Consider taking a break from social media to focus on and enjoy your own holiday moments rather than comparing with what others are posting."

3. Do what brings you joy

"Sometimes the holidays can be challenging. When you are stressed, it is normal to lose that sense of joy. Try making a 'joy list', like spending time with friends. Maybe you are an introvert and it is the exact opposite, time spent on your own, meditating! Give back to your community, this is a great time of year to volunteer someplace. Exercise and getting out into nature such as a family walk can give you an extra boost in the joy department. Many of our celebrations include foods that may not be available year-round. While some of these foods are more nutritionally dense, others bring us joy, so consider an 'all food fits' approach this holiday season."

4. Practise gratitude

"Noticing the little things can make a huge difference. Maybe it is an evening bonfire with friends or family, or hearing a favorite song. Write down what you notice at some point in the day as a reminder to yourself. It is something you can always look back on at a later date."

5. Ask for help

"We all need help at various times in our lives. Mental health is no different. If you are finding the holidays difficult, try talking to someone you trust, or with a trained counsellor."

Depending on age, the Health Unit offers resources:



- Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 or text CONNECT to 686868 available 24/7.

- Anxiety Canada website with resources for all ages.

- BounceBackOntario is a free, guided self-help program for those 15 and up.

- Canadian Coalition for Seniors' Mental Health (CCSMH) offers resources for aging adults and their families.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

