Health Unit urges residents to test well water for bacteria

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit say they can help local residents ensure that the well water they drink is safe and bacteria-free.

The Health Unit urges residents to get their well water tested for bacteria at the start of fall, it is free of charge. Runoff from heavy rain over the summer may affect the safety of drinking water. Bacteria in well water may not affect the taste or smell of the water. They add that testing well water is the only way to know for sure if drinking water is safe to consume or if it is contaminated with bacteria and requires some actions to protect the health of those drinking it. The Health Unit recommends testing well water at least three times a year.

Residents are encouraged to visit the Drinking Water section of the Health Unit's website for information including:

- Where to pick up and drop off free water bottle samples

- Water health factsheet

- How to take a sample info and video

- How to disinfect well water (if required)

For more information or to speak to a health inspector about interpreting water rest results, call 1-800-660-5853 or connect with @LGLHealthUnit on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray