The Taste of the Valley Holiday edition, the last event in the 2023 series, is taking place on Saturday, December 16th, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the Germania Club in Pembroke.

Organized by the County of Renfrew's Economic Development Division, the Taste of the Valley event series showcases all things grown, made and created in Renfrew County, featuring farmers, food and beverage producers, artists and artisans from across Renfrew County and the City of Pembroke.

The Holiday edition will feature more than 60 vendors inside the hall and outside the Germania Club including artists and artisans, bakers and food producers offering unique handcrafted products, baked goods, prepared foods and preserves. Organizers say that this event is the perfect opportunity for consumers to pick up last-minute gifts and baked goods for the holiday season.

Under a new approach in 2023, Taste of the Valley events were held in partnership with host municipalities in Bonnechere Valley, Greater Madawaska, Deep River and Whitewater Region, drawing thousands of visitors from the Ottawa Valley, Ottawa and surrounding areas. The Holiday edition is hosted in partnership with the City of Pembroke.

"The Taste of the Valley event series is our signature showcase of all things grown, made and created within Renfrew County," notes David Wybou, Business Development Officer with the County of Renfrew's Economic Development Division. "The events focus on the notion of taste with the celebration of local food, handcrafted products, art and culture."

For more information about Taste of the Valley, visit www.TOTV.ca or follow on social media at @TasteoftheValleyRC.

