National Home Fire Safety Week is November 24th to 30th, and the Canada Safety Council is calling attention to the myriad of fire risks present during the holiday season.

"Home fires are a silent threat that can devastate lives in an instant," said Gareth Jones, President and CEO of the Canada Safety Council. "Practicing fire safety mindfully, with an eye toward prevention over reaction, we can all do our part in keeping our homes and loved ones safe."

The safety council says home fires are more frequent during the winter months. Specifically, the U.S.-based National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) indicates that most fires occur on an annual basis between December 15th to 31st. Meanwhile, the Red Cross indicates they are most likely to occur between December and March in Canada.

The safety council offers information on the four main culprits of home fires during the holiday season, and tips on how to keep a home safe during the holidays and beyond.

Christmas Trees:

"Christmas trees can pose a significant fire hazard. Real trees can dry out, making them highly flammable. Artificial trees, particularly those with built-in wiring, can also present electrical fire risks," says the council in a media release. They offer the following tips for safety:

- Keep trees away from heat sources, including radiators, baseboard heaters, and fireplaces.

- Check artificial trees for any damage to wiring or insulation.

- Ensure that real trees are kept watered on a regular basis.

Decorative Lights:

The council identifies the danger that "light strings and sets can overheat, causing electrical fires, especially if used improperly or if the lights are old and damaged." These tips can help prevent that risk:

- Inspect lights for damage before use, replacing any frayed or exposed wires.

- Do not overload outlets or extension cords with too many lights.

- Unplug lights when leaving the house or going to bed.

Candles:

Though it may seem clear in this case, the council says "Candles can be a major fire hazard if left unattended or placed too close to flammable objects." For safety tips, they recommended the following:

- Never leave candles unattended. Keep them out of reach of children and pets.

- Place candles on stable, non-flammable surfaces, away from curtains, decorations, and paper products.

- Consider using battery-operated LED candles as an alternative that carries a lower fire risk.

Cooking and Baking:

"Preparing holiday meals often includes an increased use of stovetops, ovens, and kitchen appliances, all of which can lead to kitchen fires if not carefully managed," says the council. For cooking, they suggest the following:

- Never leave cooking unattended, even for a minute. Use timers as reminders to check your dishes when they are done.

- Keep flammable items, like dish towels and oven mitts, away from heat sources.

- Ensure your cooking area is well-ventilated.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray