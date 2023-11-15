"Holiday Smile Cookie Campaign" supporting local Loaves & Fishes

Brockville Tim Hortons locations are spreading holiday cheer with the launch of its inaugural Holiday Smile Cookie campaign. Through to Sunday, November 19th, all proceeds from the sale of each cookie at the four Brockville locations will directly benefit the local food program Loaves & Fishes (L&F).

"We’re thrilled to have been chosen as the recipient for the Tim Hortons first Holiday Smile Cookie Initiative," said Laurie Prichard, Program Supervisor with Loaves & Fishes. "There are many who are less fortunate who haven’t had a lot to smile about lately, so the hope is we can help change that with this initiative, one cookie at a time," said Ms. Prichard.

Shane and Natasha Joyce are part of the Joyce Family, owners of the Brockville Tim Hortons locations. "Over the years we have had tremendous success with the Smile Cookie campaign in Brockville," said Shane Joyce.

"For over 25 years, the community has rallied with us to help raise significant funds for local charities and community groups. We are very proud of how this community shines when it is called upon. We are very excited about this opportunity to help Loaves & Fishes and our Tim Horton Children's Foundation, both of which share a mission and complement each other in seeking to assist families and children in need," he said.

For each day of the campaign, there are also local sponsors providing Smile Cookies to all Loaves & Fishes clients with their daily meals. Sponsors include Strader-Ferris International, locally owned and operated by Mike Ferris and Jennifer Burns; Shane Skinner of CPA Professional Corporation; Deanna (L&F past president) and Steve Clark, MPP Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes; All You Need Music, owned and operated by Samia O’Day; The Joyce Family; and Lynne Candlish of The Mill Restaurant.

Additionally, Echo Clothing Co. Ltd. storeowner Lynn Libbos will be handing out free Smile Cookies at her downtown Brockville store this Friday, November 17th, from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. for the Miracle on King Street event. R&D Dairies, based in Augusta Township, has purchased five dozen cookies for all Girls Inc. programs this week.

People can also purchase cookies to give to other local charitable causes, such as the Cooperative Care Centre, area food banks and youth programming. To learn more about the Holiday Smile Cookie campaign and how to contribute to the charitable efforts in Brockville, please contact Laurie @ 613-345-6498.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray