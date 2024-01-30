Housing and LTC among Warden's top priorities at ROMA 2024 Conference

The Eastern Ontario Wardens' Caucus (EOWC) says they continued to advocate strongly for regional priorities at the Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA) 2024 Conference held in the City of Toronto from January 21st to 23rd, 2024.

From across Ontario, the EOWC joined over 2,000 rural municipal colleagues at the conference to participate in meetings with provincial Ministers, Members of the Provincial Parliament, and the Ontario New Democratic and Liberal opposition parties to discuss critical priorities including:

- Affordable and attainable housing

- Next-generation infrastructure funding

- Long-term care

- Modernizing the construction approval process

For the priorities package, visit the EOWC website at www.eowc.org.

"The EOWC believes that strong partnerships between governments are needed to tackle housing, health and economic challenges across the region. The ROMA Conference was a success in building upon our relationships to better serve our 103 communities across rural eastern Ontario," says EOWC Chair Peter Emon.

During the conference, the EOWC met with the Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Paul Calandra; Minister of Infrastructure, Kinga Surma; Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Energy, Stephane Sarrazin; Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Long-Term Care, John Jordan; and the Ontario NDP and Liberal leaders and members.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray