Hydrant flushing underway in Lansdowne, Ont.
Residents in Lansdowne are being informed that the Ontario Clean Water Agency will be commencing hydrant flushing until the date of October 20th, 2023.
This began around October 2nd, and residents may have begun seeing a discolouration of the water at their homes during the period this flushing is taking place and possibly for a short time thereafter.
If residents notice a discolouration of their tap water, they are asked to please run the water until it is clear. The Leeds Thousand Islands Township has stated that this discolouration is not hazardous to a person's health. The Township adds that it is typical of a normal operating water distribution system after flushing maintenance.
Those with questions and comments are asked to contact the Ontario Clean Water Agency at 1-800-342-6442 and request to speak to the Operator on call for OCWA-Seaway Valley.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Increased police presence as OPP continues missing persons investigationThere will be an increased police presence in Petawawa as Ontario Provincial Police continue the investigation of a missing 29-year-old woman that began on September 21st, 2023 when family members reported the disappearance.
-
OPP continues mischief investigation in Downtown Pembroke following second incidentOntario Provincial Police in the Upper Ottawa Valley has identified a suspect following a second mischief incident in the Downtown Pembroke area in one week. In this recent case, electrical wires were cut in a local business.
-
Second annual downtown Harvest Festival coming soon to PembrokeMembers of the public are invited to downtown Pembroke on Saturday, October 14th for the second annual Downtown Harvest Festival taking place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Pembroke Farmers' Market.
-
New Director, Administrator announced for Maple View construction projectUnited Counties of Leeds and Grenville Council announced a new Administrator and Director for Maple View Lodge, as well as a new Construction Project Administrator for Maple View Landings.
-
Impaired driver charged after parking on train tracks in Brockville, Ont.A 30-year-old is facing impaired driving charges after Brockville Police investigated a report of a vehicle that was parked on the train tracks in the area of Ormond Street and Park Street.
-
Kingston Police locate missing 8-year-old girl after over 2-hour searchFollowing a search lasting over two hours, Kingston Police officers were able to locate a missing 8-year-old girl safe and sound, after the girl's parents reported her disappearance in the late afternoon of October 5th.
-
University Hospitals Kingston Foundation receives $20K through Bell Let's TalkYouth Mental Health Intensive Day Program at the University Hospitals Kingston Foundation is receiving support through a $20,000 Community Fund provided by Bell Let's Talk.
-
KFPL announces series of spooky Halloween programmingThe Kingston Frontenac Public Library has announced their Halloween programing taking place in the weeks leading up to Halloween. There will be a series of events and activities ready to get folks in the spooky spirit.
-
Vertan Week and business recognition program in PetawawaFrom November 5th to 11th, it is Vertan's Week. Naturally, Garrison Petawawa and the surrounding community are taking the chance to celebrate military personnel, especially when they opt to pursue entrepreneurship and develop businesses.