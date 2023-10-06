Hydrant flushing underway in Lansdowne, Ont.

Residents in Lansdowne are being informed that the Ontario Clean Water Agency will be commencing hydrant flushing until the date of October 20th, 2023.

This began around October 2nd, and residents may have begun seeing a discolouration of the water at their homes during the period this flushing is taking place and possibly for a short time thereafter.

If residents notice a discolouration of their tap water, they are asked to please run the water until it is clear. The Leeds Thousand Islands Township has stated that this discolouration is not hazardous to a person's health. The Township adds that it is typical of a normal operating water distribution system after flushing maintenance.

Those with questions and comments are asked to contact the Ontario Clean Water Agency at 1-800-342-6442 and request to speak to the Operator on call for OCWA-Seaway Valley.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray