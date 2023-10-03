Impaired 18-year-old driver charged assaulting officer during investigation
Ontario Provincial Police say an early morning traffic stop has resulted in several charges for a Whitewater Region resident. On September 24th, 2023, at approximately 3:30 a.m., OPP officers conducted a traffic stop on Trafalgar Road in the City of Pembroke. The driver was taken to the detachment for further testing. A police officer was assaulted but not seriously injured, during the course of the investigation.
As a result of the investigation that followed, the driver, 18-year-old Bridget Vaughan was arrested and charged with the following offences:
- Operation while impaired - alcohol
- Assaulting a peace officer
- Careless driving
- Young driver - BAC above zero
- Driving while under suspension
OPP says the accused had their driver's licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days. The accused was released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on October 31st, 2023.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Award-winning educational Coach and Author presents at Renfrew County District School BoardRenfrew County District School Board hosted a presentation by Educational Coach and Author Hannah Beach, presenting "The Emotional Roots of Aggression and Anxiety: Supporting Change and Building Resilient Kids," at Festival Hall in Pembroke.
-
Two charged as OPP recover stolen vehicle in Lanark CountyA 65-year-old from Ottawa and a 45-year-old from Perth are facing numerous charges after OPP recovered a stolen vehicle and various amounts of illegal drugs during a traffic stop in the Town of Carleton Place.
-
Two-person death investigation now homicide in Quinte West, Ont.After an extensive investigation, the deaths of two Quinte West residents have become a homicide investigation, now being conducted by Ontario Provincial Police in Quinte West.
-
Drug trafficking charges laid following investigation in Quinte West, Ont.A 35-year-old from Quinte West and a 34-year-old from no fixed address are facing numerous drug-related charges following a drug trafficking investigation conducted by Ontario Provincial Police in Quinte West.
-
OPP report no suspicious activity after investigating reported firearm at a school in ArnpriorOntario Provincial Police in Renfrew acted swiftly on September 26th, on a reported individual who was in possession of a gun at a school in Arnprior. OPP says after extensive searches officers did not locate a firearm or suspicious activity.
-
Impaired driving charges laid after two-vehicle collision in Admaston-Bromley Twp.A 22-year-old from Whitewater Region is facing impaired driving charges after Upper Ottawa Valley Ontario Provincial Police investigated a two-vehicle collision in Admaston-Bromley Township.
-
22-year-old arrested causing disturbance, obstructing police during crash investigationA 22-year-old man is facing charges of obstructing police and causing is disturbance after he attended the scene of a car crash as acted erratically, making threats and berraiding officers.
-
Brockville Police swiftly crack the case of tools stolen from Black and Decker buildingA 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged after Brockville Police investigated a break-and-enter at a building on Central Ave. Overnight on September 22nd tools were stolen from the building, the night of September 23rd an arrest was made.
-
Impaired driver charged after OPP traffic stop on Hwy. 401A 66-year-old driver from Anjou, Quebec has been charged after Ontario Provincial Police pulled them over on Highway 401 in the South Stormont Township, after a traffic act violation, the driver was tested and charged with impaired driving.