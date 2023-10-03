Impaired 18-year-old driver charged assaulting officer during investigation

Ontario Provincial Police say an early morning traffic stop has resulted in several charges for a Whitewater Region resident. On September 24th, 2023, at approximately 3:30 a.m., OPP officers conducted a traffic stop on Trafalgar Road in the City of Pembroke. The driver was taken to the detachment for further testing. A police officer was assaulted but not seriously injured, during the course of the investigation.

As a result of the investigation that followed, the driver, 18-year-old Bridget Vaughan was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol

- Assaulting a peace officer

- Careless driving

- Young driver - BAC above zero

- Driving while under suspension

OPP says the accused had their driver's licence suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days. The accused was released to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on October 31st, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray