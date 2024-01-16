Impaired driver charged after multiple crashes in Kingston's West End

Kingston Police has laid several charges for impaired driving after a crash on the roads took place on January 14th, 2024, around 4:00 p.m. Police say they were notified regarding a collision that had just occurred on Taylor Kidd Boulevard between Gardiners Road and Rockwell Drive in Kingston's west end.



Once officers arrived at the scene they observed that a lone motor vehicle had crashed into a traffic light pole. Further investigation revealed that the accused had been driving their vehicle east on Taylor Kidd Boulevard from Gardiners Road when the car they were driving struck and mounted the center median.

After dislodging the vehicle from the median by rocking it back and forth, police say this driver continued eastbound now in the westbound lanes of Taylor Kidd Boulevard. Police explain that once the accused had driven to the intersection just to the west of Rockwell Drive, they attempted to swerve back into the eastbound lane however, overcorrected causing the vehicle to fishtail into the traffic light pole.

The officer then spoke to the accused who was behind the wheel and made observations that they were likely impaired by alcohol. The accused was then arrested at approximately and transported to police headquarters where they provided two breath samples. The accused was found to have more than one and a half times the legal limit of alcohol in their system.

As a result, the local driver, 24-year-old Mohammad Mohammad was charged with impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired operation of a conveyance while exceeding blood alcohol concentration.

Police say the accused was later released with a future court date. Their driver's licence is automatically suspended for 90 days and would face a one-year suspension if convicted. The vehicle was seized and impounded for 7 days, with the accused being responsible for all fees and fines.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray