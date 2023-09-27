Impaired driver charged after OPP traffic stop on Hwy. 401

The Stormont Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged an individual with impaired driving following a traffic stop.

OPP explained that this incident took place in the early morning of September 25th, 2023. Around 2:00 a.m. OPP officers conducted the traffic stop on Highway 401 in the South Stormont Township, after observing the vehicle perform a traffic act violation.

The vehicle was pulled over and the investigation led to the driver being tested, as a result of the investigation, the person behind the wheel, 66-year-old Minh Nguyen from Anjou, Quebec was charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

OPP says the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on October 19th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray