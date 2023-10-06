Impaired driver charged after parking on train tracks in Brockville, Ont.

Brockville Police Services laid impaired driving charges on an individual following a report of a vehicle that was stopped on train tracks in the city. Police explained that they got the call around 8:30 p.m. on September 26th, 2023.

Officers were called to the area of Ormond Street where the car had stopped on the tracks. Officers at the scene located the parked car between Ormond Street and Park Street. Once approaching the car, they saw a lone 30-year-old man inside.

Investigation revealed that the male was intoxicated and officers said they were concerned for his well-being, as he was parked on the tracks. Police say the man was then placed under arrest for impaired operation and taken for further testing.

Once testing was complete, it was confirmed that he was impaired by alcohol. The man's vehicle was then impounded, his driver's licence was suspended and charged with impaired operation and impaired operation - blood alcohol over 80mg.

