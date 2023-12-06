Impaired driver charged after single-vehicle crash in Russell Twp.
Members of the Russell County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they have arrested a motorist for impaired driving. OPP explained that on December 2nd, 2023, shortly after 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on Gregoire Street in Russell Township.
At the scene, officers began an investigation and during the course, the officer utilized an Approved Screening Device (ASD). The driver was arrested and transported to the detachment for further testing.
As a result of the collision and tests, the person behind the wheel, 27-year-old Khayman Wood from Harrowsmith was charged with the following offences:
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
- Operation while impaired - alcohol
OPP says the motorist received a 90-day driver's licence suspension, and the vehicle was also impounded for seven days. The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in L'Orignal at a later date.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
