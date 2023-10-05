Impaired driver charged after smashing mailbox, driving through roundabout

Officers of the Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver with impaired driving after hitting a mailbox and driving through a roundabout.

OPP explained that this took place on October 1st, 2023 around 7:30 p.m. Officers were called on the report of a possibly impaired driver who had just hit a mailbox and driven through a roundabout at County Road 4 and County Road 2.

Additionally, the vehicle had struck signs and shrubs while travelling and ended up parked on the shoulder of County Road 4. OPP officers attended the scene and located the vehicle in the same spot. Officers at the scene say the driver of the vehicle was uninjured and showing signs of impairment. The man behind the wheel, 42-year-old Gary Gonclaves from Oakville, Ontario was then arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

- Operation while prohibited

- Failure to remain

OPP says the accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee on October 24th, 2023. The accused's licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

