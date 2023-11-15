Impaired driver charged after they were seen drinking beer in Napanee Falls parking lot

Officers of the Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they have charged a male with impaired driving thanks to an alert citizen.

OPP explained that on November 11th, 2023, at approximately 10:55 p.m., L&A OPP officers were dispatched to a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver at the Napanee Falls parking lot. Police say an alert member of the public noticed a male drinking in the parking lot and threw a bunch of beer cans out.

Police were sent to the area and were able to locate the vehicle and stopped the driver on Thomas Street and 4th Street, in Napanee. Officers at the scene say the driver was subsequently arrested without incident.

As a result, the man behind the wheel, 51-year-old Kevin Goodberry from Greater Napanee was charged with the following offences:

- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

OPP says the accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee on November 28th, 2023. The accused's licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

