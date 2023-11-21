Impaired driver charged failing breath test, transporting multiple people from downtown area

An impaired driver has been arrested and charged by Brockville Police after they received a call in the early hours of November 12th, 2023. Police say they were contacted around 2:30 a.m. regarding a group of people getting into a van in the area of King Street West and John Street.

Police say the vehicle was seen leaving the area and failed to stop at a flashing red light. Once officers were informed, they were able to locate the car a short time later in the area of Stewart Boulevard and 401.

After pulling the car over, the man behind the wheel was identified as a 20-year-old man. Police say a roadside breath sample was taken which resulted in a fail. The subject was arrested and taken to the Brockville Police Service for further testing, which confirmed the impairment.

As a result of this, police say the vehicle was impounded, the driver's licence suspended and the subject was charged with operation while impaired and operation while impaired - blood alcohol over 80mg. The driver was released with conditions and a future court date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

