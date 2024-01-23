Impaired driver charged following single-vehicle crash in North Algona Wilberforce Twp.

Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say they have laid criminal charges on a driver after responding to a motor vehicle collision.

On January 16th, 2024, just before 5: 00 a.m., members of the OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision involving a pickup truck on 60 Highway, near Duquette Road in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce.

As part of the investigation, police say the driver was transported to the detachment for further testing. As a result of the investigation, the person behind the wheel, 40-year-old Jordan Lafave of Moose Creek was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

- Impaired operation

- Impaired over 80

OPP says the accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court on February 14th, 2024, Ontario Court of Justice, Pembroke. The accused's driver's licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

OPP warns drivers of not only the impending dangers of impaired driving such as injury and death, but also of the financial considerations which include bills for towing and impounding a vehicle, paying for legal assistance, fines, licence reinstatement and higher vehicle premiums.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray