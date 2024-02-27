Impaired driver seen with significant damage to vehicle pulled over in Amerstview
Officers of the Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they have charged an Amherstview driver with impaired driving.
On February 24, 2024, shortly after 3:00 a.m., officers from the L&A County OPP were conducting general patrols and pulled over a vehicle for observed traffic infractions. The vehicle was stopped at a gas station on Sherwood Avenue, in Amherstview. Officers say they observed the vehicle noticing it already had damage to it.
Officers investigated and determined the lone female driver appeared to be intoxicated. The driver was arrested for impaired driving and transported back to the detachment for further testing.
As a result of the investigation and tests, the person behind the wheel, 20-year-old Rylie Hemlow from Kingston was charged with the following offences:
- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
OPP says the accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee on March 12th, 2024. The accused's licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
