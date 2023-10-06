Increased police presence as OPP continues missing persons investigation
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are advising the public that they can expect an increased presence in Petawawa on October 6th, 2023. OPP officers will be conducting a search as part of the continuing investigation into the disappearance of a 29-year-old from Pembroke.
OPP said Brianna was last seen in Petawawa on August 17th, 2023. The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the OPP began the missing persons investigation on September 21st, 2023 when family members reported the disappearance.
Brianna is described by OPP as:
- 29-years-old
- 5'8" (173 cms)
- 120 lbs (54 kgs)
- Shoulder-length hair, possibly dyed brown or red.
- Several tattoos on hands, arms and legs, including a breast cancer ribbon tattoo (left shoulder) and a Betty Boop tattoo (calf).
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Brianna, is asked to please contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP dedicated tip line at 1-844-677-5010. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.valleytips.ca.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
