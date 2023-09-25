Individual charged impersonating peace officer after traffic stop in Quinte West, Ont.

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged an individual after a traffic stop resulted in offences being laid for impersonating a peace officer.

OPP says on September 18th, 2023 at approximately 10:30 a.m., an officer was patrolling Trenton-Frankford Road, Quinte West, when a vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation. The investigation that followed led to the driver being arrested.

Police have not released additional information on this case, however, the person behind the wheel, 23-year-old Cordell Reid from Iron Bridge was charged with impersonation of a peace officer.

OPP says the accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville on October 26th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray