Individual taken to hospital following suspicious fire in Tyendinaga, Ont.

The Lennox and Addington Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Tyendinaga Police say they are investigating a suspicious fire that took place at a residence in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.

OPP explained that this happened on December 7th, 2023, shortly before 4:00 a.m., police and paramedics were called to a structure fire on Old Highway 2 with the Mohawk Fire Department and the Tyendinaga Township Fire Department.

Police say in the report that three people escaped the residence uninjured. However, a fourth person was removed from the residence by firefighters and was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.



The investigation by the Lennox and Addington OPP Crime Unit and Tyendinaga Police remains ongoing, in conjunction with the Office of the Fire Marshal, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.

Investigators say they want to hear from anyone with doorbell, dashcam or other video recordings, around the area along Old Highway 2, from December 6th, 2023 to December 7th, 2023.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go to www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray