Intersection of Cecelia St. and D'Youville Dr. temporarily closed

The City of Pembroke is letting drivers know of a closure that is in effect for the day of Monday, December 4th, 2023. The City says that from 7:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. the intersection of Cecelia Street and D'Youville Drive will be closed.

The intersection is closed to all traffic due to infrastructure work taking place. The City adds that while this is in effect, detours will be in place and flagging personnel will be on the scene directing traffic.

Drivers in the area are being reminded to respect the posted construction signage and expect delays on nearby roadways.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

