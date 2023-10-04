Intoxicated 24-year-old woman charged for assault and disturbance in Brockville, Ont.
Brockville Police responded to an assault following multiple disturbances in the city. On October 2nd, 2023 around 12:15 a.m. police say they received the information of a suspicious person causing a disturbance by yelling and banging on doors to a residence on King Street East.
The suspicious person was described as an intoxicated female, who was believed to be a neighbour to the complainant. The caller said once the banging stopped, they exited the residence for a moment. Then she was confronted by the suspicious person and she was punched in the face after a brief argument.
Police officers attended the scene but were unable to locate the suspect, until later at about 2:30 a.m., when another disturbance call was received in the area. Now, the same female suspect from the previous incident was involved in another altercation with a separate person.
In that following case, police did arrest the intoxicated, 24-year-old, female. She was found to have a curfew condition where she is to remain inside her residence at night. She was charged with assault and failing to comply with an undertaking. She was later released with a future court date.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
