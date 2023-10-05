Intoxicated woman arrested assaulting restaurant employee with cane after being denied alcohol
Brockville Police Services say they have made an arrest after an assault took place in the city, in which a weapon was used. Officers were called to the scene of this incident on September 30th, 2023 around 6:45 p.m. at a restaurant in the North area of Brockville.
Police say the accused, a 32-year-old woman was at this restaurant and while there, staff became concerned with how many alcoholic beverages the woman had consumed and cut her off from further purchases.
Those involved at the scene told police that the "cut off" upset the woman, and resulted in her slapping and striking the server with her cane. People at the restaurant then called Brockville Police to the scene, where officers arrived and placed the woman under arrest.
Police say the accused has been charged with assault and assault with a weapon and was later released with conditions and a future court date.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
