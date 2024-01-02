Investigation into recording glasses capturing credit card information at Kingston restaurant

Kingston Police have made an arrest after an extensive investigation into fraud and credit card theft that originated from a Kingston restaurant. Police explain that back in June 2023, they began the investigation into an individual who worked at a restaurant in Kingston.

Police explain that this individual, while at their workplace, would wear special glasses that had recording capabilities. The individual would take debit and credit cards from customers in hand and look at them closely before returning them. It was later discovered that the accused was recording the debit and credit card information.

Over the next five months, police say a major retailer had numerous online purchases completed by the accused who would then attend these stores for refunds which were subsequently deposited into their personal debit accounts. To cover the trace of money, the funds were invested in cryptocurrency. During the investigation, police say it was learned that the accused had opened a fake credit card in a family member's name. The offences in this case took place from Kingston to Toronto.

On November 21st, 2023, the accused was located and arrested by Toronto Police. The accused was transported to Kingston Police headquarters and was later released on conditions with a future court date.

As a result, 20-year-old Jerun Suthaharan formerly of Kingston and now a Toronto resident has been charged with the following Criminal Code offences, theft of a credit card, fraud over $5000, possession of proceeds of crime over $5000, money laundering, identity theft, fraud under $5000 and two counts of personation.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray