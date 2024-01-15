Investigation into suspect in multiple downtown Kingston apartment break-ins

Kingston Police Services say they are looking to identify an individual who is suspected to be involved with multiple break-ins and thefts in downtown Kingston.

Police explain that since late December 2023, multiple incidents of break-ins and thefts have been reported by residents of at least three apartment buildings in the area of Ontario Street and Lower Union Street in downtown Kingston.

In one occurrence, police say this suspect used a pry tool to enter the front door of an apartment building and then proceeded to the underground parking garage where numerous vehicles had their windows smashed out. Police continued saying the suspect then stole various items that had been locked inside the damaged vehicles.

The suspect was captured on security video and is described as having a slim to medium build and was wearing a blue medical face mask to help conceal their identity. Police say the suspect was wearing a distinct red jacket with a hood and white vertical zippers over the chest area and white striping over both shoulders and arms. The suspect was also wearing black pants, black gloves and black running shoes with white soles and logos. This individual was also wearing a large grey backpack.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect is asked to please contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660. You can also provide tips anonymously by calling the Kingston Police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray