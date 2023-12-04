On December 1st, 2023, the Kingston Community Credit Union (KCCU) joined the City of Kingston to support the fourth year of the Kingston Community Climate Action Fund (KCCAF) with a new project announced at a kick-off event.

The Kingston Community Climate Action Fund was developed by the City of Kingston to support local charities and not-for-profit organizations and their initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) and/or air emissions, increase energy conservation or efficiency, reduce, or divert organic waste, or to assist with Climate Change adaptation and technology innovation.

"It’s been so great seeing incredible projects made a reality through the Kingston Community Climate Action Fund," says Mayor Paterson. "This fund is a great example of working together to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and with the support of the community and the generosity of the Kingston Community Credit Union, we can make another climate action project possible!"

"All Our Relations Land Trust project" was selected as the focus of the Kingston Community Climate Action Fund (KCCAF) in 2024. The project will aim to allow All Our Relations Land Trust to curb greenhouse gas emissions by installing solar panels and a new rainwater collection structure.

"Your support allows us to honour all our relations by restoring forests and habitats in urban spaces," explains Dr. Kaitlyn Patterson of All Our Relations Land Trust. "The work begins with an understanding that the ecological web of life is also a web of Kin. Land stewardship is done by all ages, in many ways and with love. Chi miigwetch for your support."

The project, situated on a 2.86-acre pasture on Highway 15 in Kingston, will aim to provide essential power and water resources, supporting the Indigenous food sovereignty garden, medicine gardens, a pollinator garden, and little forests. All these initiatives are carefully stewarded by "All Our Relations Land Trust", in collaboration with members of the urban Indigenous community, allies, and partner organizations, including Little Forests Kingston.

All Our Relations Land Trust fundraising goal is $27,179.

Officials say in 2024, a licensed electrical contractor with a specialty in remote off-grid agricultural sites will install solar panels on a south-facing 300 sq foot shade structure roof and a 60 sq. foot shed roof. The roofs also double as a 3000-litre rainwater collection structure and will have the capacity to increase the volume of water storage.

The panels will provide power for:

- A solar-powered irrigation system that will draw from either stored rainwater or from an existing in-ground 100-foot well.

- Recharging stations for electric batteries.

- Lighting and other outdoor electric chargers and receptacles.

- The system will be 100% grid connection ready.

The project site is located on the traditional lands of the Huron Wendat, Anishinaabe, and Haudenosaunee peoples, now known as Kingston, Ontario. All Our Relations Land Trust says they recognize the Land as Kin. The Land Trust says they will continue to practice good governance, build knowledge, and care for the land in a good way.

"All Our Relations Land Trust can through indigenous knowledge teach us all about the inter-connectedness of all forms of life on earth. It is fantastic that the City of Kingston Community Climate Action Fund can support their land stewardship work," says Jon Dessau, CEO of KCCU. "At Kingston Community Credit Union, it is our cooperative vision to grow the health and wellbeing of the community we work in, and it was a natural decision to support the Fund for the fourth year in a row, in helping our community become climate resilient and net-zero. People Helping People is our motto, and together we can reach the fundraising goal for All Our Relations Land Trust 2024 project."

KCCU has supported the promotion and fundraising of the fund since its inception and has agreed to match donations made at their branches up to $5,000 again this year.

Kingston Community Credit Union invites Kingston residents to support the project by donating at any of their three branches (18 Market Street, 795 Gardiners Road, and 1201 Division Street). Gifts of $20 and more made at a KCCU branch are eligible to receive a tax receipt, issued by the City of Kingston.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

