Kemptville Health Unit site opening delayed due to renovations

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit's new delivery site at the Kemptville Campus is continuing to experience delays in the renovations and will not yet be able to open to the public. The Health Unit says they have received approval for partial occupancy meaning that only staff are currently allowed to work in the space. They say this time there is no estimated opening date.

Temporarily, access to Public Health Services in Kemptville and the area is as follows:

For immunization clinics, clients can go to the Health Unit's online booking or call 1-800-660-5853

- Thursday, January 11th from 8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

- Friday, January 19th from 8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

- Thursday, January 25th from 1:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

- Thursday, February 1st from 1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

- Thursday, February 8th from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

- Friday, February 16th from 8:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

- Thursday, February 22nd from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Sexual Health Clinic:

Call for an appointment at 1-800-660-5853. For other locations, visit: Sexual Health Clinic - Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit Local pharmacies have been providing support, and clients have the option of accessing a clinic in another location (e.g., Brockville, Smiths Falls).

Infant Feeding Clinic:

Occurs each Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Clients can call 1-800-660-5853 extension 2467 to arrange Infant Feeding appointments. EarlyON Space can be used as an alternative to a home visit.

Preschool Speech and Language Services:

By Appointment. Contact your Speech Language Pathologist or your Communications Disorders Assistant, or call 1-888-503-8885. Some clients may be seen virtually or at other locations. In-person visits in Kemptville will resume when the opening date is announced.

For a listing of all public health services, please visit www.healthunit.org or call 613-258-5941 or 1-800-660-5853. Important public health updates are also available by connecting with @LGLHealthUnit on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and @lglhealthunit.z on Instagram.

