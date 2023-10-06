KFPL announces series of spooky Halloween programming

Local Kingston residents searching for a hauntingly good time, look no further than your local library this Halloween season. The Kingston Frontenac Public Library (KFPL) has announced a series of spine-tingling events and activities ready to get folks in the spooky spirit of the season.

"When it comes to celebrating Halloween, the library is where you'll find the most 'boo-tiful' stories and 'skele-fun' activities," said Brianne Peters, Librarian at Children’s Services.

On October 21st at 2:00 p.m., renowned author Joel A. Sutherland will take participants on a journey through "Haunted Canada" at the Calvin Park Branch. Then on October 27th, it is a P.A day, and there will be a Pumpkin Wreath Take Home Kit and Hallowe'en Dance Party in celebration for all young people interested. Finally, just before the big spooky day, on October 28th at 10:30 a.m. at the Calvin Park Branch, families can enjoy Halloween stories, songs and rhymes. Costumes are encouraged.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray

