KFPL offering free period products promoting menstrual equity

Kingston Frontenac Public Library says they recognize that menstrual products are a necessity and not a luxury. KFPL says it aims to contribute to menstrual equity by ensuring free pads and tampons are easily accessible to everyone. The library is introducing free menstrual products in all public washrooms across KFPL branches underscores a commitment to inclusivity, respect and accessibility for library visitors.

KFPL adds that public libraries are strategically positioned to address this need, serving diverse populations in rural and urban areas, including individuals facing financial challenges.

According to a 2022 Plan Canada study, one in five of those who menstruate acknowledge they have struggled to afford products for themselves or dependents and have been forced to ration products because they could not afford more.

"Our commitment to menstrual equity is reflected in our efforts to enhance accessibility for everyone," said Kristen Lemay, Manager, Branches and Collections. "We’ve prioritized making menstrual products

readily available in all washrooms, recognizing the diverse needs of our community. Placing these products in men's washrooms is a deliberate choice, ensuring anyone can easily access them for personal use or to support partners, family members and friends."

"This project benefits everyone in our communities," she added. "It's about fostering an inclusive environment where everyone feels supported, and no one faces barriers to essential resources."

On December 6th, KFPL will present a virtual session titled "How to Talk to Kids About Periods" in collaboration with The Period Purse, a Toronto-based charity dedicated to achieving menstrual equity. The virtual presentation will be conducted in real-time using Google Meets, starting at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required and can be completed at https://calendar.kfpl.ca/event/9569546.

For more information about The Period Purse, please visit www.theperiodpurse.com.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray