November is "Make a Will Month", described as a time to emphasize the importance of making wills and understanding the process. The Kingston Frontenac Public Library (KFPL) is making an effort to help people make the first steps to securing an easier future with a "Make a Will Month" presentation.

In this informative presentation, Ryan MacNeil, in partnership with the Ontario Bar Association (OBA), will delve into the components of a will, the powers of attorney, and what happens without a will, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their stage in life, has access to valuable information.

"Making wills and dealing with estate planning may seem overwhelming, but they are crucial for your financial future," said Jake Miller, Librarian, Adult Programming. "When you attend this presentation with Ryan and the OBA, you'll learn the essentials and gain the confidence to take control of your financial planning."

The presentation takes place from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on November 24th at the Isabel Turner Branch. Registration is required and available at https://calendar.kfpl.ca/event/9418361

For more information on "Make a Will Month" and to explore additional resources, visit the OBA website.

