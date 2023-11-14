KFPL presentation for "Make a Will Month"
November is "Make a Will Month", described as a time to emphasize the importance of making wills and understanding the process. The Kingston Frontenac Public Library (KFPL) is making an effort to help people make the first steps to securing an easier future with a "Make a Will Month" presentation.
In this informative presentation, Ryan MacNeil, in partnership with the Ontario Bar Association (OBA), will delve into the components of a will, the powers of attorney, and what happens without a will, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their stage in life, has access to valuable information.
"Making wills and dealing with estate planning may seem overwhelming, but they are crucial for your financial future," said Jake Miller, Librarian, Adult Programming. "When you attend this presentation with Ryan and the OBA, you'll learn the essentials and gain the confidence to take control of your financial planning."
The presentation takes place from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on November 24th at the Isabel Turner Branch. Registration is required and available at https://calendar.kfpl.ca/event/9418361
For more information on "Make a Will Month" and to explore additional resources, visit the OBA website.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Renfrew man facing seven criminal charges following assault in Renfrew, Twp.A 37-year-old from Renfrew is facing a collective seven charges after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a disturbance report in the Township. The man is facing charges for assault, threats, and more.
-
Tip jar thief arrested in connection with previous break-in, theft in Pembroke, Ont.A 66-year-old Pembroke woman is facing several charges after the OPP responded to a theft report from a local restaurant. Once the accused was arrested, they were found to be wanted for another break-in and theft.
-
OPP ask for assistance investigating several break-and-enters in Bonnechere Valley, Twp.Ontario Provincial Police are asking for help from the public as they investigate a series of break-and-enters and items stolen at multiple outbuildings on Silver Lake Road, in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.
-
"Skate the Lake" takes new approach for 20th anniversary in Portland, Ont.Portland Outdoors is preparing for the 20th Skate the Lake event. This year, volunteers are working on reinventing the event and the one-kilometre ice oval to offer a safe and healthy physical outdoor activity as long as possible.
-
Quinte Conservation launches annual "Adopt and Acre" campaignIn support of the H.R. Frink Conservation Area, Quinte Conservation has launched its annual Adopt An Acre campaign. Proceeds will be dedicated to rebuilding a Hi-Lo Bridge at the H.R. Frink CA.
-
2023 Grants Ceremony celebrating local businesses at event in MaitlandAt the MERC Hall in Maitland on November 29th The Brockville and Area Community Foundation will celebrate the charitable organizations and projects that received funding throughout the year.
-
Kingston Police seek assistance locating man missing over a weekLocal Kingston resident, 31-year-old Cody Ratto Cullymore has been missing for nine days and Kingston Police are asking for help from the public as they try to determine his whereabouts.
-
OPP investigate items stolen from car parked on Hwy.401 at ONrouteThe investigation is ongoing into a vehicle that was broken into and had multiple items stolen while parked on Highway 401 and the occupants of the vehicle were at the ONroute in Loyalist Township.
-
OPP investigate body found in water near Pakenham, Ont.Ontario Provincial Police in Lanark County are investigating after the body of a woman was found in a body of water near Pakenham. As of an OPP report on November 12th, the identity of the individual is not known.