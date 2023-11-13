KFPL teams up with Rotary Club hosting fraud prevention session
In this rapidly changing world, The Kingston Frontenac Public Library says staying informed about the evolving landscape of fraud is crucial. In an effort to ensure local residents are empowered and ready to outsmart fraud, the Rotary Club of Kingston and the KFPL, are hosting an upcoming fraud awareness and prevention session.
Organizers explain that this session has been rescheduled to December 7th from an earlier planned October event. It will aim to provide a comprehensive understanding of fraud tactics and equip participants with the expertise to thwart deceptive schemes targeting personal security and financial stability.
"Don't be caught off guard by fraud, join the Rotary Club and KFPL in building a community that's informed and prepared," said Jake Miller, Librarian, Adult Programming. "By attending this event, you will be equipped to recognize fraudulent attempts from all angles, from identifying potential scams over the phone to recognizing deception in person and online. You can actively engage and ask questions, ensuring you leave with a strong foundation in fraud prevention strategies."
The workshop will take place on Thursday, December 7th, at 6:30 p.m. at the Central Branch. Registration is required and can be completed at https://calendar.kfpl.ca/event/9440641.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Renfrew man facing seven criminal charges following assault in Renfrew, Twp.A 37-year-old from Renfrew is facing a collective seven charges after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a disturbance report in the Township. The man is facing charges for assault, threats, and more.
-
Tip jar thief arrested in connection with previous break-in, theft in Pembroke, Ont.A 66-year-old Pembroke woman is facing several charges after the OPP responded to a theft report from a local restaurant. Once the accused was arrested, they were found to be wanted for another break-in and theft.
-
OPP ask for assistance investigating several break-and-enters in Bonnechere Valley, Twp.Ontario Provincial Police are asking for help from the public as they investigate a series of break-and-enters and items stolen at multiple outbuildings on Silver Lake Road, in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.
-
"Skate the Lake" takes new approach for 20th anniversary in Portland, Ont.Portland Outdoors is preparing for the 20th Skate the Lake event. This year, volunteers are working on reinventing the event and the one-kilometre ice oval to offer a safe and healthy physical outdoor activity as long as possible.
-
Quinte Conservation launches annual "Adopt and Acre" campaignIn support of the H.R. Frink Conservation Area, Quinte Conservation has launched its annual Adopt An Acre campaign. Proceeds will be dedicated to rebuilding a Hi-Lo Bridge at the H.R. Frink CA.
-
2023 Grants Ceremony celebrating local businesses at event in MaitlandAt the MERC Hall in Maitland on November 29th The Brockville and Area Community Foundation will celebrate the charitable organizations and projects that received funding throughout the year.
-
Kingston Police seek assistance locating man missing over a weekLocal Kingston resident, 31-year-old Cody Ratto Cullymore has been missing for nine days and Kingston Police are asking for help from the public as they try to determine his whereabouts.
-
KFPL presentation for "Make a Will Month"The Kingston Frontenac Public Library is inviting Ryan MacNeil, in partnership with the Ontario Bar Association for an informative session on making wills, in tandem with "Make a Will Month".
-
OPP investigate items stolen from car parked on Hwy.401 at ONrouteThe investigation is ongoing into a vehicle that was broken into and had multiple items stolen while parked on Highway 401 and the occupants of the vehicle were at the ONroute in Loyalist Township.