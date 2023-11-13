KFPL teams up with Rotary Club hosting fraud prevention session

In this rapidly changing world, The Kingston Frontenac Public Library says staying informed about the evolving landscape of fraud is crucial. In an effort to ensure local residents are empowered and ready to outsmart fraud, the Rotary Club of Kingston and the KFPL, are hosting an upcoming fraud awareness and prevention session.

Organizers explain that this session has been rescheduled to December 7th from an earlier planned October event. It will aim to provide a comprehensive understanding of fraud tactics and equip participants with the expertise to thwart deceptive schemes targeting personal security and financial stability.

"Don't be caught off guard by fraud, join the Rotary Club and KFPL in building a community that's informed and prepared," said Jake Miller, Librarian, Adult Programming. "By attending this event, you will be equipped to recognize fraudulent attempts from all angles, from identifying potential scams over the phone to recognizing deception in person and online. You can actively engage and ask questions, ensuring you leave with a strong foundation in fraud prevention strategies."

The workshop will take place on Thursday, December 7th, at 6:30 p.m. at the Central Branch. Registration is required and can be completed at https://calendar.kfpl.ca/event/9440641.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray