KHSC hosting webinar for parents ahead of respiratory virus season

As the prevalence of respiratory viruses is expected to climb over the coming weeks and months, Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) says they will be hosting a free webinar for parents and guardians aimed at providing them with information about how to care for children with symptoms of respiratory illness.

The webinar titled, 'When Kids Get Sick; A Parent's Guide to Virus Season,' will feature KHSC pediatric infectious disease expert Dr. Kirk Leifso, and medical director of the Children's Outpatient Clinic Dr. Amy Acker. The event will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. on October 3rd, 2023.

"Now that kids are back in school and everyone is spending more time indoors, we know that there will be a rise in childhood illness, like last year and the years prior to the pandemic," says De. Leifso. "Our goal is to provide parents with information about some of these viruses, so they can help reduce the likelihood of their child getting sick or severely sick and to recognize when they may need to seek help."

"Once parents know how to recognize these illnesses, we will then provide tips on how to treat milder symptoms at home," says Dr. Acker. "Many of these symptoms can be safely managed at home, but it is important for parents to know when children need additional help from a health care provider such as a pediatrician, family doctor or nurse practitioner."

To register for the webinar visit www.kingstonhsc.ca/peds

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray