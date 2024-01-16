Killaloe OPP warn residents of cryptocurrency fraud, offering tips for safety

The Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is reminding community residents to be cautious and prudent when it comes to financial investing. OPP explains that people fall victim to crypto-currency scams via an online platform that turns out to be bogus. The typical fraud offers a get-rich-quick opportunity and higher than normal returns. The fraud results in investors losing most if not all of their money.

Police say crypto investments typically involve victims downloading a trading platform that is controlled by the fraudsters. After investing, victims are unable to withdraw the funds.

OPP offers the following tips to follow to protect from similar scams:

- Beware of fraudsters asking you to open and fund a new crypto account as they will typically direct the person to online wallets they control.

- Question why someone is reaching out to about an investment offer. Ask yourself, is this a conversation I would usually have with an unknown person? Does it make sense to invest in an opportunity based on the communication I had? Do I feel pressured to invest?

- Be wary of individuals who attempt to educate you on social media sites and try to convince you about investing.

- Invest through a trusted company or banking institution.

If you believe you have been the victim of a fraud or would be interested in information on safeguarding yourself, contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-(888)-495-8501 or by visiting www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray